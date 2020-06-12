Ruby Byrom

BYROM, Ruby Pace Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Ruby Pace Byrom, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1 PM, at New Covenant Christian Ministries, 1760 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, 30058, with remains placed instate at 11 AM, Apostle Billy R. Johnson, Eulogist, Bishop Theodis Holmes, Sr., Presiding. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Public Viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 10 AM - 7 PM, at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Charles Wesley Pace, Christina Pace Fields, John Wesley Pace, II, Murphy Milton Pace, grandchildren, Vincent, Charles, Jr., Chaslyn, Chasmine, Ariyana, Brandon, Brenton, Janiah, James, Asia, Jule, Jonbonet, Hannah, John, III, Destiny, John Carter, Javarius, 5 siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA. 30032, 404-371-0772-3. **Services will be viewable via Live Stream at donaldtrimblemortuary.com**
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.