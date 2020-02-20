|
CAMP, Ruby Funeral Service for Mrs. Ruby Kate Camp, of 675 Smith Store Road, Covington, GA 300146, will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 AM, at Peeks Chapel Baptist Church, Old Salem Road, Conyers, GA 30014 Rev. J.H. Battle, Pastor. Rev. Johnny Sutton, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Her legacy lives on with her daughter; Ms. Mary Alice Williams, twin sons; Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie (Gail) Camp, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie (Jewell) Camp; one loving sister; Mrs. Sarah R. Lawrence; one sister-in-law, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 10 AM. Family hour will be held at the Chapel tonight from 6 to 8 PM, at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020