Ruby Kinard
KINARD, Ruby Rudy Kinard, age 70, of Red Oak, Iowa, formerly Atlanta, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kinard, Red Oak; son, Chase Kinard, Council Bluffs, IA; daughter, Maci Fort (Jordan), Papillion, NE; grandchildren: Marenn and Hugh Fort; sister: Bobbie Sutler (George), Atlanta, GA. A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
