LOWRY, Ruby S. Ruby S. Lowry, born June 30, 1927, age 93, of Woodstock, GA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, morning, Sept. 3, 2020. Ruby was very active in her church, Little River Methodist Church, She retired from Cobb County after a lifetime of very successful service. She was also very proud of her real estate transactions which she conducted with her partner/brother-in-law, James W. Green. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her friends and family including her children, siblings, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, 2 PM, at Lakeside Funeral Home Chapel, 121 Claremore Dr. Woodstock, GA 30188.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store