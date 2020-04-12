|
|
MASTERS, Ruby Marie Ruby Town Masters (86) of Sandy Springs, GA passed away in her home on April 6, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Ruby was born in Wheeler County, GA and was a graduate of Emory University's School of Nursing. In her 24 year career with Fulton County, she served as a Public Health Nurse, Maternal Nurse Practitioner, and Nurse Manager. Prior to her retirement in 1999, she received Fulton County's Distinguished Service Award for service to the Public Health Nursing Council. Ruby is survived by her five children: Mary Stewart (Dale), Cathy Winand (Chip), John Masters (Cheryl), James Masters (Dale), and Margaret Lowe (Jeff); her five grandchildren Joy Kindrat (Borys), Rebekah Brown (Kevin), Dale David Stewart II, Abigayle Winand, and Isabel Lowe; her three great- grandchildren Bailey Brown, Zoe Kindrat, and Everly Brown; as well as sisters, Louise Bell, Arlene Ryles (Jimmie) and sister-in-law Virginia Towns. Ruby is preceded in death by grandchildren Cheri Winand and Nathan Lowe.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020