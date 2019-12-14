|
|
MATHIS, Ruby Ruby Kimbro Mathis, age 90, of Sugar Hill, GA, passed Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 15, at 2 PM, at Buford First United Methodist Church. Pastor Jim Buckman will officiate. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends Saturday, December 14, from 11 AM 8 PM and Sunday, December 15, from 11 AM 1 PM, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Buford First United Methodist Church General Fund, in memory of Ruby. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, C.J. Mathis; son, Dale Mathis; parents, Mae and Price Kimbro; brother, Gene Kimbro; sister in-law, Gladys Kimbro. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Tribble, Buford, Denise Pugh (Kenny), Ellijay, GA, DeeAnna Page (Ray), Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Brian James (Maggie), DC Trammel (Adrienne), Lindsey Page King (Travis), Joshua Page; great-grandchildren, Grant James, Gracie James, Garrison James, Destiny Trammel, Devyn Trammel, Zane Trammel, Ruby King; brothers and sisters, Wilma Kimbro (Jerry), Eatonton, GA, Leon Kimbro, Buford; sister in-law, Joanne Kimbro, Buford; several nieces and nephews. Ruby was born in Buford, GA and was a lifelong resident of the Buford area. She was a member of Buford First United Methodist Church since 1944. In high school Ruby was a cheerleader, and member of the Chorus and Beta Club. Ruby enjoyed quilting and cooking and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770 - 945 - 6924. Share memories of Ruby at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 14, 2019