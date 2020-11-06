1/
Ruby Peoples
PEOPLES, Ruby H.

Celebration of Life Services for Ruby H. Peoples, 70, of Decatur, will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020; 1:00 P.M. at Moreland Avenue Church of Christ, 671 Moreland Avenue, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30316. Minister Bruce Johnson, officiating. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday at the mortuary.Mrs. Peoples was a member of the Moreland Ave Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Robbie Lee Hankerson and Melinda Robinson Hankerson and brother, Robert Hankerson. Her life will continue to be honored and celebrated by her husband, George Peoples, Sr.; sons, George Peoples, Jr. (Holly), Enid OK; Kenneth Peoples (Trona), Jonesboro GA; and Walter Peoples (Candice), Stone Mountain GA; daughter, LaKesha Peoples Wheeler, Decatur GA; and sister, Joan C. Pryor (RC), Williston SC. Her legacy will continue through her grandchildren, Taylor, Deion, Morgan, Justin, Richard, Kevin, Josiah, Chase, Chloe', and Camille. She also leaves close cousins, Anne Hicks Perry, Aiken SC; Min. Lenwood Sapp (Diane), St. Petersburg, FL; and Leila Williams (Arthur), Walterboro, SC; an aunt, a brother & sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 P.M. Condolences may be made online as well as live streaming of the service at https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Moreland Avenue Church of Christ
