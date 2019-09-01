|
|
RICHARDS, Ruby Dr. Ruby Tolbert Richards, a native Atlantan, was the sixth child and fifth daughter of the late William Henry and Mary Griswold Tolbert. In 1956, she married Johnny Richards (now deceased); they had two sons, Johnny, Jr. and Randall Kyle. Other highlights in Ruby's family life include the birth of her grandson, Jabari Eman, and the entry of a granddaughter, Kourtni Lyne' Pickett and her children, Kylar and Brayden. After graduating from the Atlanta Public Schools (APS), Ruby earned a Bachelor's degree from Spelman College and a Masters degree in elementary education and health services from Atlanta University (AU). She also attended Syracuse University, George Peabody College for Teachers, and Georgia State University (GSU) completing requirements for the Educational Specialist (Ed.S.) degree in Special Education for Students with Visual Impairments. In 1984, Ruby returned to AU to complete the her Doctorate of Education in Administration and Supervision. Ruby was employed by APS and served as teacher of students with Visual Impairments and Coordinator of Programs for Students with Physical Disabilities. During her tenure in APS, she was employed by GSU as adjunct professor of Education for Students with Visual Impairments, retiring from APS in 1996. Ruby went on to become a sales associate at Rich's Department Store, and later accepted part-time employment with APS and with the State of Georgia Department of Education as a consultant in the field of the Education of Students with Disabilities. Ruby began her spiritual journey at White's Chapel UMC. Subsequent to that, she joined Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, Hillside Chapel and Truth Center, and Hoosier Memorial UMC. She also served on the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center (SWEEAC) Board of Directors). In 2008, Ruby returned to Radcliffe, eventually serving on the Board of Trustees, the Evangelism/Outreach Committee, the Presbyterian Women's Organization and the Presbyterian Women's Horizons Bible study group. In 2017, Ruby was ordained as Ruling Elder, and served as Moderator of the Evangelism Team. Ruby's hobbies included spiritual studies, creative writing, reading, solving word puzzles, cooking, and traveling the world. Ruby's survivors include Johnny (Krystal) and Randall Richards, sons; Kourtni and Jabari (grandchildren) Richards; Valjean James, sister; Rena Tolbert (Sister-in-law); numerous nieces and nephews. Immediately following the service, you are invited to fellowship with the family in the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Green, Jr. Multipurpose Room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruby Richards to Spelman College or Radcliffe Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019