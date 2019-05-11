SAKS, Ruby Ruby Saks passed away on May 9, 2019 at age 103. She was the daughter of Fannie (Macarov) and Isaac Macarov, born on September 8, 1915 in Savannah, Ga. At an early age she and her mother returned to Atlanta where she attended school and graduated from Commercial High School. Shortly after graduation she moved to New York City where she worked for the Joint Distribution Committee. At the end of World War II she donned khakis and served as a case worker in a Displaced Persons camp near Vienna helping Holocaust survivors resettle, where she met her husband to be, J. Benson Saks. On July 18, 1948 they were married in Baltimore, MD. Following her husband's employment they lived in Philadelphia, Pa, Youngstown, OH, Miami, FL and Nashville, TN and very much enjoyed their beach home in Cocoa Beach, FL. Both had a great love for animals and owned 2 St. Bernard dogs and two special cats named Tippecanoe and Tyler Too. Ruby was an avid bridge player and loved watching derbies and dog shows on TV. Following the death of her husband she went on several cruises per year on the Crystal Cruise Line and always had one or more guests accompany her as she saw the world. Wherever she resided she was a patron of the local libraries checking out several books per week. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J. Benson Saks; and her brother, David Macarov. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frieda Macarov; foster brother, Henry Birnbrey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will take place on May 13, 2019 at the Arlington Cemetery in Baltimore, MD. Special thanks to her devoted care takers Darlene Williams, Alma Cage and Charlotte Gray. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 11, 2019