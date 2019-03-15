|
WHITAKER, Ruby Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Ruby Kate Whitaker, will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 p. m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church 1728 Hampton Locust Grove Rd. Locust Grove. Rev. W. C. Neal, Sr., Pastor. Interment, Zion Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019