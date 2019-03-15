Services
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
(770) 957-4337
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 Griffin Street
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
1728 Hampton Locust Grove Rd.
Locust Grove, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
1728 Hampton Locust Grove Rd.
Locust Grove, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby WHITAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby WHITAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby WHITAKER Obituary
WHITAKER, Ruby Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Ruby Kate Whitaker, will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 p. m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church 1728 Hampton Locust Grove Rd. Locust Grove. Rev. W. C. Neal, Sr., Pastor. Interment, Zion Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now