WILLIAMS, Ruby E. Mrs. Ruby E. Williams, age 100 of Jasper, formerly of Decatur, passed away December 10, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Vickie & Lee Wilson of Jasper; sister: Belva Garland of Irwin, TN, grandchildren: Laura Marie Wilson Murdaugh and David Patrick Wilson; great-grandchildren: Ellie Murdaugh, Grace Leah Murdaugh and Hudson Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband: Walter Williams and son: Scott Williams. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The . Cagle Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019