Services
Cagle Funeral Home - Jasper
364 E. Church St.
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 692-6615
Ruby Williams
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
WILLIAMS, Ruby E. Mrs. Ruby E. Williams, age 100 of Jasper, formerly of Decatur, passed away December 10, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Vickie & Lee Wilson of Jasper; sister: Belva Garland of Irwin, TN, grandchildren: Laura Marie Wilson Murdaugh and David Patrick Wilson; great-grandchildren: Ellie Murdaugh, Grace Leah Murdaugh and Hudson Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband: Walter Williams and son: Scott Williams. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The . Cagle Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019
