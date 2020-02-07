Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Early Hope Church Ministries
1129 Rocky Plains Road
Covington, GA
View Map
Ruby Woods Obituary
WOODS, Ruby Funeral Service for Mrs. Ruby Mae Woods of 58, Sockwell Road, Oxford, GA 30054 will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 AM, at Early Hope Church Ministries, 1129 Rocky Plains Road Covington, GA 30016 Rev. Kenneth Williams, Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Early Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 23 Parr Farm Road Covington, GA 30016. Her legacy lives on with her daughters, Mrs. Carrie Davis; Mr. & Mrs. Melvin (Annie) Price, Ms. Rosemary Hyman, Mr. & Mrs. Sammy (Patricia) Griffin, Mr. & Mrs. Lee (Diane) Cooper, Mr. & Mrs. Moses (Alice) Cobb; and one son, Mr. & Mrs. Eddie (Sharon) Woods, Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 10 AM. Family hour will be held at the Chapel from 6 to 7 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
