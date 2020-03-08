|
|
JORDAN, Rudell G. Rudell G. Jordan, 94, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Johns Creek. Rudell was born on September 2, 1925 in Hiram, GA to Amos and Lessie Mae Goggins. She worked for American Mutual Insurance Company and later for JC Penney in Atlanta. She was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church and known for being a caring and friendly person. Rudell was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Charles Jordan. She is survived by sons, David Jordan of Hiram, GA and Ed (Shelley) Jordan of Johns Creek, GA; granddaughters, Lisa (Mike) Hale, Angela (Robert) Backstrom and Joy Bullington, and great-grandchildren, Maddie, Katie, Kristina and Jonathan. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Rudell's honor to Snellville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020