1/1
Rudolph Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Rudolph "Rudy" Rudolph "Rudy" Jones, age 73, of College Park, GA, entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020. A graveside service, honoring his life, will be held TODAY, Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1020 Mission Rd., Cartersville, GA. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be made to: Morris Brown College National Alumni Association, POB 92784, Atlanta, GA 30314 or Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, POB 67, Cassville, GA 30123. Due to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines, physical distancing practices will be in place and MASKS are required. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, Ga 30331, 404-349-3000.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved