Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph King Obituary
KING, Rudolph L. Celebration of Life for Mr. Rudolph L. King , will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing will be take place on Thursday starting at 9 AM, on the day of service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -