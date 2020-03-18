|
KING, Rudolph L. Celebration of Life for Mr. Rudolph L. King , will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing will be take place on Thursday starting at 9 AM, on the day of service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020