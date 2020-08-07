BURNEY, Sr., Rufus Homegoing Services for Mr. Rufus Burney, Sr., of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Jesse Gordon, Chaplain, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Rufus is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Burney and Blossom Whitehead Burney, wife, Lillie Simmons Burney, sister, Eddie Mae Burney Lindsey, brothers, Esby "Boot" Burney, Billy Burney, Edward "Snooky" Burney, and son, Anthony Barnard Burney. He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Arthur "Sonny" Burney, of Atlanta, GA, sons, Rufus (Samantha) Burney, Jr., of Newport News, VA, and Gregory (Juanita) Burney, Atlanta, GA, step-daughter Barbara Ann (Ralph) Crook, step-son, Jeffrey Jones, grandchildren Crystal Burney, Atlanta. GA, Marcus Burney, Chicago IL, Amanda Burney, Jonesboro, GA, and Angelina Burney, of Bethlehem, PA, great-grandchildren, Kanja Thomas, of Atlanta, GA, and Ashtyn Trice, of Chicago, IL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 12 PM. He truly will be missed. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.