Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
87 Lacy St. N.W
Marietta, GA
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA
LOCKMAN, Rumford Mr. Rumford Lockman, 99, of Atlanta, GA passed Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church 87 Lacy St. N.W., Marietta, GA 30060. Interment 11:00AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 18, 2019
