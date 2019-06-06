BARKOFF, Rupert M. Rupert M. Barkoff, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 5, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. He was born on May 7, 1948 in New Orleans, LA to Martha and Samuel Barkoff. Rupert was a proud graduate of Isidore Newman School (New Orleans), the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor), and the University of Michigan Law School. Attending Michigan football games with his children and grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. Rupert is survived by his wife, Susan; two sisters, Bonnie Mayerson and Susan Kobayashi; three children and their spouses, Stuart and Alison Barkoff, Jeffrey and Marla Barkoff, and Lisa and Tyler Wright; and many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces who affectionately call him "Umps." Rupert spent his entire career as an attorney with Kilpatrick Townsend (originally Kilpatrick & Cody), joining in 1973 upon moving to Atlanta following law school graduation. He was a pioneer in the field of Franchise Law, demonstrating expertise in franchisor and franchisee practices, both nationally and internationally with frequent trips to Australia to support new business concept development. Everyone who encountered Rupert remarked about his gentleness, intelligence, and sense of humor. These traits were present at home and in the workplace. A graveside service will be held to honor Rupert's kindness and accomplished life on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Isidore Newman School (1903 Jefferson Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115, please indicate "In memory of Rupert Barkoff, Class of 1966") and The University of Michigan Law School (Development & Alumni Relations 701 South State Street Ann Arbor Michigan, 48109-3091 or 734-615-4500, please indicate "In memory of Rupert Barkoff JD 1973). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary