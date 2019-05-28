|
LEWIS, Rusie W. High Point, NC Miss Rusie W. Lewis, formerly of Atlanta and Tucker, Georgia died May 23, 2019 at her home in High Point, North Carolina. She worked for the Federal Government retiring in December 1973 after 35 years of service. Rushie volunteered for the American Red Cross. She was a former member of Park Street United Methodist Church and later Briarcliff United Methodist Church. Survivors include a sister, Jane L. Coffer of High Point, NC; nephew, Tom Coffer of Savannah, GA; nieces, Elizabeth Turley and Rushie Ray Cruickshank of High Point, NC. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rushie's memory to the . Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2019