1/1
Russell Burnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURNETT, Russell Gordon BURNETT, RUSSELL GORDON, 74, of Decatur, Georgia and Hancock Point, Maine died suddenly on July 12, 2020, in Decatur just after returning from his final stay at his beloved Hancock Point with his family. Russell was the son of Edith Gordon and Walter Burnett and we called him "Rusty" when he was a kid. Russell is survived by his wife Regan Delaney Burnett, his son Benjamin Lowell Mann (and his wife Monica), his daughter Sarah Margaret Armstrong, his sister Bridget Hanson (and her husband Chris Ickler) , his brothers Peter Whiteside Burnett (and his wife Janet), John Dana Burnett (and his wife Margaret) and Benjamin George Burnett, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends and colleagues. Russ was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky and grew up in Miami, Florida. He earned a BS at Florida State University, attended FSU School of Law for two years, and later in life earned a Juris Doctor degree at Georgia State University College of Law. Following a short first marriage, Russell worked at several types of jobs in Tallahassee, Florida, including carpenter and painting contractor, and for a period drove a taxi in Boston. In 1984 Russell attended paralegal school in Atlanta and worked several years as a labor law paralegal while attending Georgia State University College of Law at night. Following graduation he became a member of the Georgia Bar and practiced for thirty years in the Atlanta area, concentrating on labor law, personal injury and DUI defense. Russell's favorite activities included attending 12-step recovery meetings and Bible Study Fellowship, worshiping at Campus Church, practicing Centering Prayer at Saint Thomas More, boating in Maine, and riding one of his several bikes, alone or with groups. Russell was an avid reader and he loved music, had a shelf full of biographies of classical composers, and was a wonderful electric guitar player. He was a character, full of life and he made everyone laugh. Russell's life became complete when he met and married his wife, Regan. Russell recently said in a biography he wrote for his fraternity brothers that he was "baptized for real in 2008. God had brought me a good wife." The family encourages that donations in Russell's memory be made to Across the Bridge. A Zoom Celebration of his life will be on Sunday, July 19th at 3:00 pm and a family memorial service will be in Maine later this summer. Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. www.asturner.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved