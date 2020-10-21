Russell Earnest

Russell Henry Earnest of Smyrna, GA died peacefully on October 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 68. Russell was a true Atlantan (with no emphasis on the last t). He was born on October 28, 1951 to Milton and Kay Earnest at Crawford Long Hospital and graduated from Therrell High School. He was a graduate of Reinhardt and LaGrange Colleges and received his Master's degree in Business Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Russell enjoyed his Atlanta based jobs which included working at the Big Apple (with lifelong best friends Kenn and Jerrell), Oxford Bookstore, and the Fox Theatre where he was involved in the "Save the Fox Campaign". He retired after a long successful career as a Senior Information Systems Analyst in the Department of Housing at Georgia Tech. Over the years, Russell was involved in many activities with the Baptist and United Methodist churches and was long time member of the Rosicruican Order. He held an endearing and enthusiastic love for his wife of 35 years, Patrice and their daughter, Alicia Irene, who both survive him. He also had a passion for the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, stargazing, adventures in his Jeep, and the numerous cats he owned throughout the years. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Martin Earnest. He is survived by aunt, Lois Castiglioni, uncles, James W. Lay and Norman Smith, cousin, Tom Sorrells, in-laws, Leslie Collier, Constance Fry, Bruce and Pat Williams, Peter Williams, Pam Earnest, and her daughter, Emily Harple, and special dear friends, Luanne and Harry Hege. He is also survived by much loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the continuing pandemic, a private burial service will be held for immediate family at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family plans for a celebration of Russell's life at a future date. The family thanks the staff at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and the Winship Cancer Institute for their care over the past year and a half. Keep working towards a cure.



