GRIMSHAW, Russell Charles Russell Charles Grimshaw, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020. The son of Russell and Aurelia Grimshaw, he was born on Staten Island, NY, where he graduated as valedictorian from Curtis High School. In 1950, he earned a degree in Forestry from Syracuse University, married his childhood sweetheart (Jeanne Surko), and was drafted into the army. He started his career with the Dixie Cup Company in Easton, PA, and later moved his family to Fort Smith, AR. In 1970, he transferred to Greenwich, CT, and resided in Montvale, NJ. In 1991, after 41 years with Dixie, he retired, moved to Cumming, GA, and then to Atlanta. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, and survived by his three children, Russell Grimshaw, Jr. (Vicki) of Maumee, OH, Richard Grimshaw (Jan) of Cumming, GA, and Barbara McMillan (Barton) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Chip Grimshaw (Kristin), Doug Grimshaw (Dena), Amanda Grimshaw, J.R. McMillan (Beth), and Martha McMillan, as well as two great-grandchildren, Maya and Sophie Grimshaw, and several loving nieces and nephews. He had been an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cumming, where he served as Treasurer and enjoyed singing in the choir. Currently, he attended Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where he was active in the Alzheimer's Support Group. He had a passion for genealogy, bird watching, Sudoku, and family gatherings. Memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Shallowford Presbyterian Church, or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be expressed at www.southcarecremation.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 2, 2020.