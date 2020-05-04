|
|
HINTON, Russell Russell Wayne Hinton, age 67, of Lawrenceville, GA, peacefully passed away after a brief illness Friday, May 1, 2020 at Anne and David McGraw Center in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by his loving children. Due to current pandemic guidelines, a small, private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Peachtree Memorial Park with Rev. Harold Savage officiating. A celebration of life will be announced later in 2020, open to all who knew and loved Russell. Russell was born on October 19, 1952 to the late Algie Barrett Hinton and the late Ruby Lee Wheeler Hinton in Warrenton, Georgia. Russell graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia with a degree in Accounting and remained an avid supporter of University Athletics throughout his life. Upon graduation, he joined the State of Georgia's Department of Audits and Accounts and retired after 38 years of service, 13 as the State Auditor of Georgia. He enjoyed photography, cooking and traveling. Russell was preceded in death by the love of his life, Kim Barker Hinton. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Wesley Barrett Hinton and Tiffany; daughter, Courtney Hinton; precious granddaughter, Hannah Grace. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to make a donation in his name to a cause significant to you. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2020