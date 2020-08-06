1/
Russell Kingston
KINGSTON, Jr., Russell G. Mr. Russell G. Kingston, Jr., age 78, of Newnan, GA, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Kingston. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kingston of Newnan, GA; daughters, Michelle Buffington (Allen), Jennifer Lauw (Herb); son, Craig Kingston (Melanie); step-son, Alan Homewood (Deb); sister, Kathe Kingston; brother, Tim Kingston; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holly Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
