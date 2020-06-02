Rusty Kidd
Former state Rep. Rusty Kidd, the last politically independent member of the Georgia General Assembly, died Tuesday at age 74.

Kidd represented the Milledgeville area for eight years until deciding not to seek re-election in 2016 for health reasons.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 2, 2020.
