Ruth Alhadeff

ALHADEFF (REICHER), Ruth Ruth Reicher Alhadeff, age 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, born in Baltimore, Maryland to Harry and Ida Reicher of blessed memory, passed away on September 19, 2020, of natural causes. She was an amazing wife of 72 years to Abraham Alhadeff of blessed memory. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to the family she cherished. Ruth was a well-known and loved salesperson for over 35 years in the women's sportswear departments at Rich's in Lenox Square and Sak's Fifth Avenue. The joys of her life, besides her husband and family, were shopping, travel, and more shopping. She lived a happy and fulfilling life, rich with the family she so deeply loved. Everyone will remember Ruth's sparkling blue eyes, sweet demeanor, beautiful smile, and childlike enthusiasm for life. Ruth is survived by her four boys, Barry, Irvin, Stevie, David, and their wives. She had eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren who brought her constant joy. Donations in blessed memory of Ruth may be sent to Congregation Or VeShalom or Weinstein Hospice Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999, DresslerJewishFunerals.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
