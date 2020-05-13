Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Ruth Bennett Obituary
BENNETT (TEMPLEMAN), Ruth Matilda Ruth Matilda Templeman Bennett of Atlanta died May 11, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church Atlanta. Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, William Francis (Frank) Bennett, Sr., she is survived by her children: Bill Bennett and wife Barbara of Elberton, GA, Jack Bennett and wife Sharon of Greensboro, NC, Martha Carolyn Houseworth and husband Steve of Shreveport, LA, grandchildren, Jennifer Bennett, Michael Bennett, Lauren Houseworth, John Bennett and wife Rachel, and William Bennett. Graveside service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens on Thursday, May 14, at 11 AM. To leave condolences, please visit at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020
