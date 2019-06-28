|
|
BROOKS, Ruth Mrs. Ruth Still Brooks, age 89, of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of Decatur, Georgia entered rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A Graveside Service Honoring the Life of Ruth Still Brooks will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1375 New Hope Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. before the graveside service at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," Lawrenceville Chapel 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019