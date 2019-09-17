|
|
MEDLOCK (CANADA), Ruth Ruth Canada Medlock passed away on September 15th, 2019. She was born Ruth Mae Vangsness, in Glendive, Montana. She spent most of her youth in Savage, Montana where she graduated high school. She graduated business school in San Diego, CA and worked at the Naval Hospital coordinating patient benefits. She met her husband, Clarence Canada in San Diego and together traveled to Nashville, TN. They moved to Atlanta where she pursued a long and successful career in the insurance industry at Southern Discount and Southern Insurance Agency where she served as office manager and later as comptroller retiring after 25 years. A funeral service will be held at Historic Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta Chapel on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 2:00PM. The family will receive guests for one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Olaf Vangsness, husband, Clarence Owen Canada, her son, William Daniel Canada (Billy) and husband, Wilson Parks Medlock. She is survived by her son, Robert David Canada (Bob) and daughter-in-law, Freda Canada; grandchildren, Clay Canada (Linda) Corrie Hubbard (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Owen Canada, Mattie Hubbard and Brooks Hubbard, Jessica Nee Smith (Scott) and Alex Pearson; great-great-grandchildren, Liam Nee Smith and Wyatt NeeSmith; dear friends and care givers, Carole Longfellow, Betty Glover and Linda Elrod. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cavalry Children's Home at 1430 Lost Mountain Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements 770-428-1511.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019