CANNON, Ruth Ruth Hamby Cannon, age 86, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Cannon; son, William Cannon, Jr; grandchildren, Katie Cannon, Krystie Cannon, David Cannon, and Ryan Cannon; great-grandson, Andrew Cannon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordie and Irma Hamby. Ruth enjoyed playing the organ and piano for churches for over 50 years. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be surely be missed. A funeral service honoring the life of Ruth will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Richard South officiating. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Thursday, March 28th at 11:30am. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23rd from 1pm until the time of service at 2pm in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.