Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth CANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth CANNON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth CANNON Obituary
CANNON, Ruth Ruth Hamby Cannon, age 86, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Cannon; son, William Cannon, Jr; grandchildren, Katie Cannon, Krystie Cannon, David Cannon, and Ryan Cannon; great-grandson, Andrew Cannon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cordie and Irma Hamby. Ruth enjoyed playing the organ and piano for churches for over 50 years. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be surely be missed. A funeral service honoring the life of Ruth will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Richard South officiating. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Thursday, March 28th at 11:30am. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23rd from 1pm until the time of service at 2pm in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now