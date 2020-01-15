|
|
CLARK (SMOTHERMAN), Ruth Ann Age 84, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Carroll F. Clark, mother of Scott Clark and Doug (Michelle) Clark, dear grandmother of Andrew and Hannah, sister of Avie Swafford and the late Chet Smotherman and Paul Russom, Jr., also survived by nieces and nephews. Ruth Ann was born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Kansas City, Kansas by Dewey and Pauline Smotherman. She attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri where she received a bachelor's degree in music education. She later earned a master's degree in music performance from Louisiana Monroe University. Ruth Ann devoted her life's work to music. Her love of music was unparalleled. She was an elementary school music teacher and a church organist. She gave piano lessons to countless young people over the course of her life. She was also an exchange student coordinator, where she made many lasting friendships with students from around the world. When Ruth Ann wasn't teaching music, she enjoyed travelling and watching television. Ruth Ann lived with her husband Carroll in a variety of different cities and states, finally settling in Marietta where they lived for almost 30 years. As per Ruth Ann's wishes, there will be no viewing. She will be interred in Harrisburg, IL on Jan. 17, in the presence of her immediate family and close friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Marietta, GA on Feb. 15, at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or the Music Teachers National Association. Arrangements by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 412-921-3661.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020