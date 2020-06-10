Ruth Collinsworth
1929 - 2020
COLLINSWORTH, Ruth Brock 1929 - 2020 Ruth Collinsworth passed away after a long illness on June 6, 2020 at St. George Village in Roswell, GA, less than two months after her late husband, Henry Collinsworth passed away. She was 91. Ruth was born on April 5, 1929, one of five children of John Elias Brock and Ruth Smith Brock in Marion, AL. She attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. From there, Ruth came to Atlanta and worked for the C&S National Bank (now BankAmerica) where she met Henry. They were married March 17, 1956 and they had been married for 64 years when he passed away on April 18, 2020. She played a major and essential role in supporting Henry's career as he gained success as a respected banker at the C&S National Bank. For years, Ruth was a long-time Pink Lady (now called the Northside Auxiliary) at Northside Hospital where she was a dedicated volunteer. She was also a devoted member and generous supporter of Northwest Presbyterian Church. Ruth and Henry had no children but she is survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, John Edward Brock, Robert Calhoun Brock, Sr., Evelyn Brock Mason, and Bessie Carlisle Brock Eaton. The dedicated service of caregivers, Patricia Chester, Delores Bailey, Sharon Cowit, Linda Ackah-Hemans and Annette Boakye, along with the compassionate care of the staff of St. George Village, was much appreciated. There will be a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs at 1 PM, on Thursday, June 11. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated to remember Ruth with a donation to Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
June 11, 2020
sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
