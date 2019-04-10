EDWARDS, Ruth Ruth Forbes Edwards, 95, of Atlanta died on Monday, the 8th of April 2019. A native Atlantan she was a graduate of Girls High. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 62 Years, Atlanta Attorney Charles Henry Edwards. When Ruth could not be found outside perfecting her yard, she enjoyed spending good quality time with her family. She loved Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. Surviving are her son and daughter- in-law, Ronnie and Eleanor Edwards of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Dolores and John Elliott of Marietta; grandchildren, Kimberly Elliott Fletcher and her husband, Russell, Ashley Elliott Riley and her husband, Michael; great-granddaughters, McKenna Riley, Meghan Riley; and nieces and nephews. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Friday, the 12th of April from eleven until twelve-thirty in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Graveside services will be conducted Friday at one o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park with Dr. Ron Hughes officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to PAWS Atlanta, www.pawsatlanta.org or via mail at 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035 in memory of Ruth Forbes Edwards. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary