LOMASON (McWilliams/ Martin), Ruth Mrs. Ruth M. Lomason passed away on Saturday, June 22. Ruth was born in Halfway/East Detroit, Michigan, on June 27, 1922, to parents Tom and Stenna (Harding) McWilliams. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Dick McWilliams, aunt Essie (Harding) Mason, cousins Jim Mason and Gloria (Mason) Mintz, and her beloved husband W. K. "Bill" Lomason. Ruth grew up in the mostly rural community of East Detroit during the Great Depression. She was raised in a home shared by her widowed mother, her aunt (also a single mother), her younger brother Dick, and her two cousins Jim and Gloria. There was little money, but the home was filled with love and faith. Ruth graduated high school early and she went to work to help support the family, often working two and three jobs to make ends meet. She worked primarily as a telephone operator and a secretary. Following WW II, Ruth had her three children: Tom (1944), Kathie (1950), and Ken (1956). She lived in the Detroit area until she married the love of her life, Bill Lomason, on July 4, 1970. They traveled the world together, and they shared a passion for opera and classical music. Ruth was devoted to her family, but she always found time to help others. She enjoyed sewing and needlepoint, and she was involved in local volunteer/charity work. Ruth and Bill lived in Atlanta, Georgia, until his death in 1992, where she remained until she relocated to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2002. Ruth is survived by her three children, Tom (Janice) Martin, Kat Martin, and Ken (Diane) Martin; five grandchildren, Beth (Harmon) Parnell, Steve Martin, Matt (Amie) Martin, Jamie (Kim) Forlines, and Sarah (Ryan Tomburrini) Martin; six great-grandchildren, Chris (Gabby) Austin, Matt (Taelor) Austin, Oliver and Finn Martin, Nolan Forlines, and Dominic Tomburrini; and two great-great-grandsons, Brantley and Calvin Austin. There will be a gathering to celebrate Ruth's life at 1:00 PM Sunday, June 30, at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, which is located at 403 S Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 40104. This will be followed by a 3:00 PM luncheon at the Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel, 3200 Boardwalk Dr. Burial will be on Monday, July 1, at Fair View Cemetery in Mutual, Ohio. Flowers can be sent to Muehlig Funeral Chapel, or donations can be made to Mutual Grace UMC, 5744 E State Route 74, Urbana, OH 43078. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary