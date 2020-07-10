1/1
Ruth Medford
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
MEDFORD (CORNELISON), Ruth Aileen Mrs. Ruth Aileen Cornelison Medford, age 71, of Blairsville passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 following a brief illness. Ruth was born on February 1, 1949 in Canton, GA, daughter of the late John Luther Cornelison and late Thelma Hasty Cornelison. Ruth's life was dedicated to her family, a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, crafting, boating, and celebrating holidays with family and friends. Ruth proudly worked for Georgia Marble for 18 years. She was a wonderful cook and a patient teacher and "sous-chef" for her daughter. Ruth also had a dog, Sweet Pea, and two cats, Mewie and Moody, which she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arvine Cornelison (Imogene) and Rembert Cornelison (Virginia), two sisters, Ovalee Thacker (Cranston), and Marjorie Albertson. Ruth was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her loving and loyal husband of almost 39 years, James Alvin Medford of Blairsville, a daughter, Bonnie Medford of Blairsville, a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and C.L. Tate of Rome, GA, brother-in-law, Billy Alberson of Roswell, GA, nieces, Sylvia Chesser (Jay), Denise Huntley (David), Janet Bobeng (Greg), and nephews, Larry Thacker (Sandra), Mark Tate, Melvin Cornelison (Linda), andBill Cornelison (Leslie) and many beloved cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from the Mountain View Chapel with Rev. Terry Stuart officiating. Interment will follow in the Noonday Baptist Church Cemetery of Marietta, GA, 4121 Canton Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers, Daniel Worley, Mark Tate, Jay Chesser, Steve Cornelison, Josh Quintanilla, Andrew Childers, Michael Calloway, James Groves. Special music will be presented by Rhonda Mason andJeri Ann King. The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening from 3 PM - 7 PM, and Friday 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM, at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers in Ruth's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You can sign the family guestbook and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
JUL
10
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
July 9, 2020
My Love and Prayers are with you during the loss of your loved one. She was
such a wonderful friend to our family. Ruth will be greatly missed.
Peggy, Dan, & Daniel Hoffman
Friend
July 9, 2020
My condolences to Bonnie and the family
Sudhanshu Shukla
Friend
July 9, 2020
My condolences to Ruth's family. I remember her from school, as a very kind and gentle person. May God be with all the family.
Toni McKinney
Classmate
July 9, 2020
Growing up in the Clayton Community of northern Cherokee County, GA, Ruth and her family were very special neighbors and friends. She was a very honest, soft spoken, patient, and dependable individual. We want to extend sincere condolences to Alvin and Bonnie who were so special to Ruth as her life revolved around her family. God's blessing to you and the entire family.
Jack and Carolyn Weaver
Friend
July 8, 2020
So sorry of your lost. Ruth was a very and nice to me. She will be greatly miss. May the Lord bless and keep Alvin and Bonnie in this time with his loving arms. Mark, Debbie, and Kensie Whitmore
Mark Whitmore
Family
July 8, 2020
We will miss you
Becky Wade Lena
Rebecca Kuhns
Friend
