Ruth Miles Obituary
MILES, Ruth L. Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ruth L. Miles of Ellenwood, GA will be Saturday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM; at our chapel. Rev. Lizzie M. Thompson, M.Div., officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Viewing today from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. She is survived by 2 daughters: Donna Miles Stockdale (Luis), Kimberly Miles Walker; son, Todd Miles (Connie); 4 grandchildren, Sahndria Heard, Nykia Paschal, Kimisha Paschal, and Thaddeus Heard; 5 great-grandchildren, Ariyanna, Devon, Riley, Akira, and Kendell; sister, Betty Carter (William); brother, Isaac Robinson, Jr. (Linda); a host of nieces and nephews. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
