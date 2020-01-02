Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Morris Obituary
MORRIS, Ruth Ruth Morris had a vivid, fulfilled life that was lived in joy. She died, December 30, 2019. Her heart gently laid down. She was 94. She was the loving daughter of Vera Salter and James David Morris. She is survived by, George Morris, and a large number of nieces and nephews. She loved her family and her family Home on Panola Rd., Lithonia, GA. Her long career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and her strong faith enriched her life. Her funeral will be held at A.S. Turners in Decatur on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 PM. Internment will be at Macedonia Cemetery on Panola Rd.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -