MORRIS, Ruth Ruth Morris had a vivid, fulfilled life that was lived in joy. She died, December 30, 2019. Her heart gently laid down. She was 94. She was the loving daughter of Vera Salter and James David Morris. She is survived by, George Morris, and a large number of nieces and nephews. She loved her family and her family Home on Panola Rd., Lithonia, GA. Her long career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and her strong faith enriched her life. Her funeral will be held at A.S. Turners in Decatur on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 PM. Internment will be at Macedonia Cemetery on Panola Rd.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020