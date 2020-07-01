Ruth Pursley

PURSLEY, Ruth Monnig Ruth Monnig Pursley, age 83 of Buford, GA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on June 28, 2020. Ruth was born to John and Laura Monnig in Evansville, Indiana where she grew up. In 1958 she married David Pursley whom she met in high school. After high school she worked for a time at The Baby Shop in downtown Evansville and then became a loving mother to Neil and Gary. She moved to Georgia in 1966 for David's work and with the then brand new to town, Atlanta Braves. In the 70's she took all the college courses needed to become a registered nurse. She worked nights at DeKalb General Hospital while raising her two sons, oftentimes almost as a single parent as David's work required constant travel. She always put the Lord first, family second, and herself probably 4th or 5th. Ruth is survived by her husband David of 62 years of marriage, sons, Neil (Beth) and Gary; sister, Laura (Jerry). She was preceded in death by her parents. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and will be sorely missed. Visitation/flowers Monday July 6, 2020, 12:30 PM - 2 PM, Service 2 PM, at The Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 So. Lee St., Buford, GA 30518. (770) 932-1133.