Ruth Rauzin
1923 - 2020
RAUZIN (SILVERBERG), Ruth

Ruth Silverberg Rauzin was born on Nov. 23, 1923 in Toronto, Canada. She attended the University of Louisville and while in Louisville she met and married her loving husband of 43 years, Milton Rauzin who passed away in 1990. After marrying, they made their home in Atlanta. Ruth was a very active member of both the Jewish community and the Atlanta community serving on numerous boards and agencies. Ruth and Milton were instrumental in establishing the first American Israel Public Affairs Committee chapter in Atlanta in the late 1960's. Ruth was most proud of her children - Marilynn & Ronny Winston, Brenda Levin and Diane & Walter Orenstein and 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren who she lovingly taught valuable life lessons. Ruth peacefully passed in her home at the age of nearly 97. In remembrance, donations to the following charities will be appreciated: The William Bremen Jewish Home, The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and Hadassah. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 9, 2020.
