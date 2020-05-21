Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rockwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Rockwell Obituary
ROCKWELL (WILGUS), Ruth Ruth Wilgus Rockwell passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. She was born in Vermont, the only child of Leonard and Gladys Wilgus. After receiving a BFA from U of Buffalo, she married Jack Rockwell in 1948, and they lived together happily for 60 years. They loved France, and Ruth painted the beauty she found there. Survived by her daughter, Lynn Rogers (David), of Bloomington, IN, son, John (Rhiannon), of Port Williams, NS, granddaughters, Mary Paulsen (Ryan), of Bloomington, IN, Jessica Marr (Rhiannon), of Louisville, KY, Karuna Rockwell, of Asheville, NC, and great-grandson, Spencer Paulsen. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -