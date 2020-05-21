|
ROCKWELL (WILGUS), Ruth Ruth Wilgus Rockwell passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. She was born in Vermont, the only child of Leonard and Gladys Wilgus. After receiving a BFA from U of Buffalo, she married Jack Rockwell in 1948, and they lived together happily for 60 years. They loved France, and Ruth painted the beauty she found there. Survived by her daughter, Lynn Rogers (David), of Bloomington, IN, son, John (Rhiannon), of Port Williams, NS, granddaughters, Mary Paulsen (Ryan), of Bloomington, IN, Jessica Marr (Rhiannon), of Louisville, KY, Karuna Rockwell, of Asheville, NC, and great-grandson, Spencer Paulsen. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2020