Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
3150 Dogwood Dr
Hapeville, GA
View Map
Ruth Simpson Obituary
SIMPSON, Ruth Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ruth Simpson, of Atlanta, GA, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM; Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 3150 Dogwood Dr., Hapeville, GA 30354. Rev. Dr. James Pullins, Sr.; Officiating. Family is asked to assemble at the residence at 10:15 AM. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Ms. Juanita Simpson. She was survived by; one daughter, Mrs. Cynthia Walker Norwood(Bishop Lee Anthony Norwood); one son, Mr. Alonzo "Bernard" Simpson (Deborah Collier Simpson); eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019
