SIMPSON, Ruth Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ruth Simpson, of Atlanta, GA, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM; Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 3150 Dogwood Dr., Hapeville, GA 30354. Rev. Dr. James Pullins, Sr.; Officiating. Family is asked to assemble at the residence at 10:15 AM. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Ms. Juanita Simpson. She was survived by; one daughter, Mrs. Cynthia Walker Norwood(Bishop Lee Anthony Norwood); one son, Mr. Alonzo "Bernard" Simpson (Deborah Collier Simpson); eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing TODAY from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019