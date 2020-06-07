SPANGLER, Ruth M. Ruth Ann McGinnis Spangler, 93, of Snellville, GA, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, June 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Ruth was born December 20, 1926 in Monongahela, PA, the youngest of six daughters to Henry and Anna McGinnis, and was raised in Latrobe, PA and Morgantown, WV. She graduated from Morgantown High School and earned an AB degree in Political Science from West Virginia University in 1948. Ruth was married to Robert K. Spangler on September 3, 1949 in Morgantown, WV, and together they raised four children. During her husband's 34-year career with the American Red Cross, the family lived in West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Georgia. Her husband preceded her in death February 9, 2000, five months after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Ruth worked in banking early in her marriage, then became a devoted homemaker and volunteer while raising her children. Her most notable volunteer experience was serving as an American Red Cross volunteer for 14 years at Dekalb General Hospital in Decatur, GA. Ruth was an avid sports fan and delighted in cheering on her favorites: SEC football, especially the UGA Bulldogs, PGA golf, the Atlanta Braves, and, above all, college football teams coached by her son, Tom ("Tommy"), at Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, and Presbyterian. In 1990, Ruth and her husband retired to Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, SC where she enjoyed hosting friends and family, golfing, playing bridge, and volunteering at McCormick Rehab and Healthcare Center. A favorite activity was attending Masters Tournament Practice Rounds in Augusta, GA. Ruth cherished her family and was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She will be treasured for her grace, honesty, tolerance, compassion, humor, and genuine goodness. She was the fun-loving aunt who could be counted on to share memorable family stories and important dates. Ruth leaves a legacy of love to her four children, Bob Spangler, Ooltewah, TN, Anne Spangler, Woodstock, GA, Tom Spangler (Kim), Clinton, SC, and Greg Spangler (Wendy), Brookhaven, GA; her eight grandchildren, Sarah Lowe (Matt), Allison Spangler, Andrea Bachman (Sam), Pierce Spangler, Julie Spangler, Peyton Spangler, Jennifer Spangler, and Gracie Spangler; and two great-grandchildren, Holland Frick and Vera Bachman. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt Poochie-an endearing nickname given by her sister, Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, infant son, John, and five sisters, Emily Harkins, Rose Lee, Virginia Sharpenberg, Edith Houlihan, and Helen Tritschler. Ruth's children wish to thank Julie, Dana, and their cousin, Ann O'Brien, for providing such wonderful personal care and companionship to their mom. They deeply appreciate all the caregivers and hospice staff who cared for her. Due to current social gathering restrictions, a ceremony to celebrate and pay tribute to Ruth's life will be scheduled and announced at a future date. For those who wish to honor Ruth, memorials may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials ) or the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/tributes).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.