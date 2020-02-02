|
SWEEZEY, Ruth D. "Penny" Penny Sweezey passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin, and her husband, Aubrey. She leaves behind two daughters, Lynnanne and Debby, a granddaughter, Piper Sweezey Johnson, and four great-grandchildren. Ruth ("Penny") Dore was born in Bellingham, MA, on March 30, 1923. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Washington, D.C., and worked at the Pentagon on "The Manhattan Project" (and was shocked, many decades later, to learn what that was). In 1948, she married Aubrey Sweezey, the love of her life. Through the 30 years of his career as an airline pilot and flight instructor, the family enjoyed traveling. But the best memories came from the many cross-country travels they took alone on their Harley. A memorial service will be held on March 30, 2020, at one o'clock in the afternoon, at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 152 Antioch Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215. In lieu of flowers, Mom would have preferred donations to the , a saint and a charity very dear to her heart. The address is 3200 E.91st St., Chicago, IL 60617-4497.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020