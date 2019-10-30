|
WALL, Ruth Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Ruth L. Wall will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 AM, in our Chapel. She is survived by daughter Audrey Wall Walker and son Reginald Wall, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Wall will take place in our chapel from 1 to 8 PM, TODAY. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will start at 6 PM. Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home, 3047 Campbellton Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30311. 404 - 349 - 2400.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019