DEUBLER (WINDERS), Ruth Dale Ruth Dale Winders Deubler, 98, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 with her daughter Martha holding her in a loving embrace. Ruth was born on Jan. 10, 1922 in Columbus Ohio to William Dale Winders Sr and Ruth Laura Winters Winders. She attended Ohio State University and Oglethorpe University. A lifelong learner and voracious reader, she also attended Unity School of Practical Christianity in Lee's Summit, MO and obtained her Licensed Teacher Certificate in 1988. For over 20 years Ruth taught Metaphysical Interpretation of the Bible at Atlanta Unity Church. Ruth was always a leader and took great interest in giving back as a community and church volunteer. In 1956 she started a preschool in Smyrna GA as there was none at the time for her two young daughters. Volunteering continued in the PTA of her children's schools, as President of the Sandy Springs Chapter of AARP and serving civically at the Georgia State Capital as an advocate for AARP. Ruth was very artistic and expressed her creativity in her loves of cooking, sewing, gardening, painting and drawing. After the death of her beloved husband of over 50 years, Lawrence Philip Deubler Jr in 2002, Ruth moved to Mount Vernon Towers in June 2006, a wonderful community of Active Seniors. With her energy and devotion to serve, she became the 8th Floor Rep and started a monthly book club, a current events discussion group and read to the visually impaired. Ruth and Larry Deubler were blessed with a happy life and loving daughters. Always, her husband and her children were the center of her life. To cherish her passing are her daughters, Martha Lynn Deubler of Dunwoody, GA and Laura Deubler Mercurio and son-in-law Joseph M Mercurio of Long Island, New York. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the summer at Mount Vernon Towers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Unity.org in Ruth's name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020