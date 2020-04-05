|
|
WOOSMAN, Ruth L. Ruth L. Woosnam age 83 years old of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 under the loving care of Phoenix Senior Living staff. Ruth lived a full and rich life making contributions to many organizations and always having time for her family and friends. Ruth was a very special person. Ruth was preceded in death by her son Rick Pearson and her husband Phil Woosnam. Ruth is survived by her son Randy Pearson and his wife Terri Pearson; daughter-in-law Susan Pearson and grandchildren Carleigh, Cole and Luke Pearson and by her step-daughter and step-son Valerie Bridges and David Woosnam. Services will be suspended at this time, due to public health concerns. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's [email protected]/goto/mlmacneil.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020