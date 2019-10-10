Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
HARPER, Ruthel Mrs. Ruthel Harper, age 79 of Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the residence of her granddaughter following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019
