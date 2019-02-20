TAYLOR, Dr. S. Craig Dr. S. Craig Taylor of Monroe, age 64, passed away on February 16, 2019. He was born in Anderson, SC to the late Ralph B. Taylor, Jr. and the late L.O. Blake Pruitt Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Lynn Taylor Faller. Surviving are: Wife, Kathy Bumgarner Taylor of Monroe; Daughters, Kelly Taylor of Charlotte, NC, Kristen Taylor of Monroe; Brother and Sister-in-Law, Keith and Gina Taylor of Monroe; Brother-in-Law, Tom Faller of Lawrenceville; 2 Boykin Spaniels, Oakley and Molly; Numerous Cousins. Craig was a devoted family man and loved hunting with his boykin spaniels. He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe. As a community leader he served on the Monroe City Council, Water, Light, and Gas Commission, and the Walton Development Authority. He also served as past president of the Monroe Rotary Club. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 81 in Monroe and later served on the Executive Board of Directors of the N.E.Ga. Boy Scout Council. In his near 40 year career as a dentist in Monroe, he provided care to thousands of patients. He served on the board of directors of the Georgia Dental Association and was past president of the Eastern District. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday February 20th at the Monroe First Baptist Church with the Dr. Todd Ware officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Dr. S. Craig Taylor to the ( ), the Boykin Spaniel Rescue (www.boykinspanielrescue.org) or Extra Special People (www.extraspecialpeople.com) Also please email any stories, memories, or pictures to the family at [email protected] Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary