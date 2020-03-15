Resources
sabrina Ballard

BALLARD, Sabrina Sabrina Ballard, 54, went to be with the Lord at her home on March 1, 2020. Sabrina bravely battled cancer, and continued her volunteer service in the church and community even after being diagnosed. She was a devoted Christian, Veteran, and animal lover. She enjoyed a successful career in Nursing, and obtained a Master's Degree in Public Health. Sabrina is survived by her parents, Ernest and Jean, 3 sisters (Franis, Jocelyne, and Bonita), and a host of nieces and nephews. Sabrina will be deeply missed by her family, beloved pets, friends, and all who knew her. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 2pm at the Factory Church in Woodstock, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020
